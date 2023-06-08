



JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 17, 22, 23, 32, 43, 51 B: 44

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 09, 13, 17, 39 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 06, 08, 10, 14, 32 B: 22

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (07/06/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Y98gigEyGf ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (07/06/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/euUKIL1fLQ ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (07/06/23)!

We have a jackpot winner of R26,151,355! pic.twitter.com/H3yR1fKSmW ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 7, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023