Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023

The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Home Affairs extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permit to December Thousands of Zimbabweans have been trying to get the necessary permit to stay in the country after the department announced last y... 8 June 2023 8:42 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation... 8 June 2023 6:59 AM
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quart... 7 June 2023 7:38 PM
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day... 7 June 2023 3:53 PM
Search is on for a new PP, but how to avoid political meddling in appointment? The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office was forced to postpone its planned meeting on Monday. 6 June 2023 1:36 PM
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo. 7 June 2023 10:21 PM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis. 7 June 2023 10:00 AM
[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you. 7 June 2023 3:35 PM
Archaeologists' theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of 'paleo diet' What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves? 7 June 2023 2:44 PM
Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration. 7 June 2023 1:02 PM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils. 6 June 2023 7:52 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can't argue that he's not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda's Ghetto Kids from Britain's Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
MANDY WIENER: Electricity, cholera… Incessant warnings kept falling on deaf ears President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must not profess shock about our multiple crises. They knew. For decades. 1 June 2023 7:51 AM
New-look LiquiFruit: Mzansi wants a 'family meeting' and an explanation! LiquiFruit fans on social media are up in arms after a shock change to the packaging of their favourite brand. 31 May 2023 8:33 PM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023

8 June 2023 5:41 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
LOTTO
lotto plus
Lotto results
Lotto Draw

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 7 June 2023 are:

Lotto: 17, 22, 23, 32, 43, 51 B: 44

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 03, 09, 13, 17, 39 B: 41

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 06, 08, 10, 14, 32 B: 22

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.


This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 7 June 2023




More from Lifestyle

Screengrab from Boardmans promo video on Retailability's LinkedIn page

Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online

7 June 2023 10:21 PM

Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'

7 June 2023 7:56 PM

How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.

Picture: Julia M Cameron/pexels

[LISTEN] The day to day thing you can do to help reduce plastic waste

7 June 2023 4:54 PM

Plastic waste is a huge problem, but there are things that we can all do to try and manage this.

Toyota metal logo up close. Image: 123rf.com

[CAR REVIEW] The fun and cost effective Toyota Vitz is an excellent starter car

7 June 2023 3:35 PM

If you are looking for a small starter car with everything you need, the Toyota Vitz could be perfect for you.

Archaeologists' assumptions about gender roles in past humans ignore an icky but potentially crucial part of original 'paleo diet'

Archaeologists' theories about gender roles ignore crucial part of 'paleo diet'

7 June 2023 2:44 PM

What if people could get the plant portion of their diets from the animals themselves?

Picture: Alex Green/Pexels

Pain during sex: 5 reasons why sex might NOT be hitting all the right spots

7 June 2023 1:02 PM

Sex is supposed to be a fun and pleasurable experience, but sometimes people may experience pain with penetration.

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Food in the fridge. Photo: Unsplash/Darrien Staton

Power cuts and food safety: how to avoid illness during loadshedding

7 June 2023 11:36 AM

Persistent power cuts can impact the food in our homes, here are the best ways to protect ourselves.

Apple is phasing out older iPhones with its upcoming software update. Photo: Pexels/Gabriel Freytez

iPhone 8 and X users get the chop as Apple reveals iOS 17

7 June 2023 10:50 AM

Apple is phasing out the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X with its upcoming software update, iOS 17.

Picture: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

Rent-to-own solar: Don't be left in the dark when it comes to the T&Cs

7 June 2023 10:00 AM

More and more households are considering rent-to-own solar in light of the country's energy crisis.

