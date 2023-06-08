Mandy Wiener: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen!





Fikile Mbalula does an epic mea culpa, dramatic U-turn on a fundamental big issue. Mbalula, the current ANC Secretary General has plenty of experience running the ruling party’s big election machinery.

When some early polling shows the party dropping well under 50% in next year’s election, Mbalula knows full well that the ANC is going to have to make major concessions to get the electorate on side.

Keep in mind it is an electorate deeply dissatisfied with government’s record of fighting corruption and reputation for malfeasance, state capture and wasteful expenditure.

In the Sunday Times this past weekend, Fikile Mbalula said that South Africa had made a mistake by getting rid of the Scorpions.

“The model of the Scorpions seemed to be working for us at that time, and to be honest the ANC needs to go back to that,” Mbalula said. “We were very big critics of the Scorpions, about the way to arrest. But from a quality point of view, criminals knew that [when you were] surrounded by the Scorpions, it’s game over,” he was quoted.

This is revisionist history.

Let me remind you in case you have forgotten. The dissolution of the Scorpions was the resolution of the Polokwane conference of the ANC in 2007. The ANC resolved that the DSO, as it was officially called, should be done away with because of its “Hollywood style” tactics and its “cherry picking” of cases. I remember this because I was there. I also remember that Mbalula was one of the most vociferous proponents of this position as then ANC Youth League leader.

It is entirely disingenuous of him to now lament this devastating decision. Does he have a full comprehension of how vast and profound the impact has been to do away with this specialised unit tasked with investigating and prosecuting high-level and priority crimes. State Capture was the consequence of that decision.

Justice Sisi Khampepe was tasked with heading a commission of inquiry into the mandate and location of the Scorpions. She found that the unit should remain as part of SA law enforcement. This decision was roundly ignored by government. Khampepe has herself said that corruption in SA may not have been at such high levels “had the Scorpions continued”.

"We possibly could not be talking of corruption as it is such a buzzword now had the Scorpions continued," Khampepe told News24.

The ANC failed to heed her warnings nearly two decades ago.

Then in August 2020, in the wake of Covid procurement corruption scandals, the ANC’s highest decision-making body the NEC, resolved that government should urgently set up an anti-corruption body that was independent and permanent. To date that has not happened.

For context also remember that in 2011, the Constitutional Court in its “Glenister 2” ruling, found that there should be an anti-corruption entity that is independent and permanent.

In October last year, President Ramaphosa announced that the Investigating Directorate within the NPA would be made permanent with full criminal investigative powers. This was crucial to give the unit tenure and to ensure that it did not have to rely on the Hawks to investigate cases it wanted to take to court.

This requires the legal framework to be changed and it is taking a very long time to happen.

Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Anton du Plessis wrote last month that this should be fast-tracked ‘given the urgencies we face’.

“There are over 120 specialist ID staff in the advanced stages of being appointed. Still, the ID cannot yet appoint the staff it really needs – analysts and criminal investigators – before the legislation is enacted,” wrote du Plessis.

He argued that once enacted, a fit-for-purpose ID would have permanence so that it could not be shut down arbitrarily, that it would have investigative powers, and it would be able to partner with the private sector.

Last week Justice minister Ronald Lamola told parliament that the government wanted to make the ID a permanent structure and that the NPA Amendment Bill will do so. He also said his department has been doing comparative analysis with other countries to look at whistleblower protection. A white paper will be published before the end of the month for public comment.

The intentions and will are all there and the work appears to be happening behind the scenes, just very slowly. Urgency is essential.

Now that Fikile Mbalula has identified this as a potential key election issue this matter may well be expedited. If we are going to truly see a proper fight against corruption and criminal networks, then it is essential that we see a “Scorpions-like” entity back in the game and giving the ID powers and permanency is the best option we have.