Opinion
Local

HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'

8 June 2023 6:36 AM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Helen Suzman Foundation
Jacob Zuma
Karyn Maughan
Billy Downer

The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges that Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has hailed the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s decision to set aside former President Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of State advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, as “enormously strong and important”.

The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges the pair had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.

The Helen Suzman Foundation was admitted as a friend of the court in Downer’s case and its submissions in court focused on, among others, the impact of Zuma’s private prosecution on prosecutorial independence.

The Helen Suzman Foundation said that Wednesday’s judgment “impacts beyond its parties”.

The foundation said that private prosecutions like this one “take aim at key actors in our democratic life” and, if allowed to proceed without judicial oversight, “threaten our democracy itself”.

Unchecked, it said, they “allow rich and shameless litigants to take for themselves thinly-spread judicial resources, when access to courts for South Africa’s poor is illusory”.

The foundation’s director, Nicole Fritz: "It’s an enormously strong and important judgment that has been issued by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court underlining that private prosecutions, as sought to be conducted by former President Jacob Zuma, constitute an abuse of process."

In the meantime, Zuma has, through the Jacob Zuma Foundation, indicated he does intend on appealing Wednesday’s judgment.

'DEFEND IT TO THE HILT'

Meanwhile, News24 said that it was ready to defend any attempts to overturn Wednesday’s judgment which set aside Zuma’s private prosecution of it’s journalist, Karyn Maughan.

News24’s assistant editor for investigations, Pieter du Toit: "We will defend any attempt to overturn the judgment. I think it’s going to be very hard for them to do so, given that it was three judges of the high court, given that it was such a strong argument, given the criticism in the judgment that hardly any proper legal argument was advanced by Mr Zuma and his legal team, I think they’re going to find it very difficult but we will of course defend it to the hilt."

WATCH: ‘An abuse of process’ - explaining Zuma vs Maughan, Downer matter


This article first appeared on EWN : HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'




