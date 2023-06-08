Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa
CAPE TOWN - Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that a police investigator dealing with Eskom corruption must appear before it.
Brigadier Jaap Burger snubbed the committee on Wednesday, tendering no formal apology for staying away.
The committee, however, heard from the national Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola that Burger had raised security concerns if he appeared in a public meeting of Parliament.
Scopa must now consider whether it should apply for Burger to give testimony behind closed doors.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.
Burger had been De Ruyter’s contact with police.
He was also privy to the contents of the covert Eskom intelligence report, compiled by private investigators.
"The issue is really for me in so far as Brigadier Burger is concerned, is not appearance, for me, it’s the content and substance of what he knows."
But Hlengwa said that Burger’s security fears could not be taken lightly.
"Brigadier Burger’s concerns, as we understand them now, arise out of our process, and we will take comfort in knowing that he’s safe. So, his security is a matter of priority."
Scopa meetings are generally held in public and for Burger to testify behind closed doors would require permission from Parliament’s house chairperson on committees.
The committee will now enlist the help of Parliament’s legal department to meet with Burger to better understand his concerns, and to decide on its next course of action.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Home Affairs extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permit to December
Thousands of Zimbabweans have been trying to get the necessary permit to stay in the country after the department announced last year that the ZEP would come to an end this month.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'
The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges that Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.Read More
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1
The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quarter.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Zuma prosecution against Maughan & Downer dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'We aren't out of the woods despite Eskom easing the loadshedding schedule'
Eskom recently announced that we won't be experiencing loadshedding during the day until further notice.Read More