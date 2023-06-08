[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
In a recent interview, Lionel Messi (35), the Argentine soccer star confirms his next career move after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.
Messi is moving from Paris to Miami to join the MLS team, Inter Miami - the club co-owned by former PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham.
While the full details of his contract with Inter Miami isn't finalised yet, the move is confirmed.
Some fans and critics are viewing this career shift as a snub to Barcelona and Al-Hilal.
But Messi says he was "excited" to return to Barcelona but after his "experience" he decided not to.
He also continues to speak on internal politics with Barcelona like decreasing players' salaries, which Messi doesn't "want to get involved in."
Messi also clarifies that he decided to make this move for himself and his family.
Watch his full explanation below.
What an epic gain for Inter Miami!
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Lionel_Messi_WC2022.jpg
More from Sport
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football
Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.Read More
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit
The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.Read More
'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.Read More
SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers
Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships
Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.Read More
Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves
On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club, along with 11 players.Read More
Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?
Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.Read More
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career
The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.Read More
More from Entertainment
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.Read More
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance
Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.Read More
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today
Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.Read More
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?
West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.Read More
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.Read More