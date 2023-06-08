[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process. 8 June 2023 10:15 AM
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June. 8 June 2023 8:16 AM
View all Local
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnersh... 7 June 2023 9:27 PM
Business confidence drops for 5th consecutive quarter, 9 points down from Q1 The RMB/BER Business Confidence Index shows business confidence slipped further from the first quarter of 2023 to the second quart... 7 June 2023 7:38 PM
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda 'receiving medical attention' after falling ill According to a statement released by the office of the mayor on Wednesday, it said Gwamanda had been unwell since Tuesday, the day... 7 June 2023 3:53 PM
View all Politics
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine. 8 June 2023 9:49 AM
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo. 7 June 2023 10:21 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer Dr Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo chats about super foods that help prevent cancer. 8 June 2023 11:54 AM
Do you have painless bumps in your anus? You may want to check this out... Having sex with an unidentified bump or sore on your body can cause some awkwardness. 8 June 2023 10:54 AM
'We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot.' Let's protect them. 8 June = World Ocean Day. Here's how, On The Brink, is creating awareness to keep sharks and rays safe in South African waters. 8 June 2023 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour. 7 June 2023 11:41 AM
View all Sport
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots! Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post. 7 June 2023 12:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone' [WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft. 7 June 2023 10:42 AM
View all World
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the S... 5 June 2023 8:23 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lionel Messi
Inter Milan FC
Barcelona FC
Al Hilal

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

In a recent interview, Lionel Messi (35), the Argentine soccer star confirms his next career move after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Messi is moving from Paris to Miami to join the MLS team, Inter Miami - the club co-owned by former PSG, Manchester United and Real Madrid star, David Beckham.

While the full details of his contract with Inter Miami isn't finalised yet, the move is confirmed.

Some fans and critics are viewing this career shift as a snub to Barcelona and Al-Hilal.

But Messi says he was "excited" to return to Barcelona but after his "experience" he decided not to.

He also continues to speak on internal politics with Barcelona like decreasing players' salaries, which Messi doesn't "want to get involved in."

Messi also clarifies that he decided to make this move for himself and his family.

Watch his full explanation below.

What an epic gain for Inter Miami!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami




8 June 2023 9:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lionel Messi
Inter Milan FC
Barcelona FC
Al Hilal

More from Sport

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 7:52 PM

Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay

A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit

7 June 2023 11:41 AM

The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Logo of Manchester United Football Club on the Jersey. Picture: 123rf

'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy

6 June 2023 7:52 PM

McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LA Dodgers pitcher, Tayler Scott. Photo: Twitter/dodger_daily (screenshot)

SA baseball star makes his debut for the LA Dodgers

6 June 2023 1:44 PM

Tayler Scott is flying the SA flag high in the USA for the LA Dodgers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

[LISTEN] Meet the powerlifter repping Mzansi at the world championships

6 June 2023 12:53 PM

Nicole Coopoosamy will represent South Africa at the world powerlifting championships on 16 June in Malta.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football silly season in full swing as DStv Premiership clubs make big moves

5 June 2023 8:19 PM

On Monday, AmaZulu made headlines when President, Sandile Zungu announced that both caretaker coach Ayanda Dlamini and Romain Folz have left the club, along with 11 players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coward_lion/123rf

Can Manchester City complete an historic treble by winning the Champions League?

5 June 2023 8:12 PM

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 2-1 win for City at Wembley as Pep Guardiola’s side added the FA Cup to the Premier League title.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Screengrab from video of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on Instagram @siyakolisi

[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up

4 June 2023 7:05 PM

The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career

2 June 2023 7:43 PM

The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'

2 June 2023 9:28 AM

'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

8 June 2023 9:11 AM

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab posted by Sarah Bee, @BirrelleBee on Twitter

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

7 June 2023 10:19 AM

Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg sings in honour of Nelson Mandela during his memorial service at the Cape Town Stadium on 11 December 2013. Picture: EWN.

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show

6 June 2023 1:16 PM

Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Bianca Censori's LinkedIn page

Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?

6 June 2023 9:08 AM

West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Martamenchini

[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time

6 June 2023 8:05 AM

The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musa Motha performs at the final of Britain's Got Talent. Photo: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent (screenshot)

[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud

5 June 2023 10:54 AM

Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid

Local

Crocodile in Costa Rica pregnant in 'immaculate conception'

Lifestyle

ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

E-hailing drivers to operate outside Soweto malls, for now

8 June 2023 4:04 PM

Parliament arson-accused Mafe to be held at Pollsmoor prison's hospital section

8 June 2023 3:45 PM

Ramaphosa briefed Putin on upcoming African leaders' peace mission - Presidency

8 June 2023 3:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA