



The 8 June is not a regular Thursday, it's also Ocean Day!

South Africa has rich ocean biodiversity, but it is not always protected. Protecting the ocean and creating awareness around keeping marine life safe, is what this day is all about.

If you didn't know, sharks and rays are vulnerable to threats and extinction.

South Africa's waters are home to about 200 species of sharks and rays and has already witnessed the local extinction of two species, the Largetooth Sawfish and Green Sawfish.

That's why organisations like, On The Brink and WILDTRUST are going all out for World Ocean Day.

They've created a video highlighting the ocean as a 'sanctuary' for sharks and rays while creating human connection by asking women a simple question: what would happen if your 'sanctuary' was taken away?

This question seeks to spread a simple message: "We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot."

So, keep them safe and protected today and everyday.

Of course, the need to keep sharks and rays safe in oceans also mirrors the urgent need to create more safe spaces for women in a crime-ridden South Africa.

Watch the video below.

So, why the emphasis on sharks and rays?

Experts at WILDTRUST say, we have 41 Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in South Africa but they only protect 5.4% of our ocean space.

Recent data suggests that out of approximately 90 shark and ray species found in South Africa’s Ocean, only 28% of their habitat is currently safeguarded within MPAs.

Expanding the coverage of MPAs from 5% to at least 10% of our ocean could potentially almost double their protection, effectively safeguarding up to 50% of their range.

There is a global movement to support the 30x30 target which means protecting 30% of land and sea by 2030 which South Africa fully supports.

Here's to this message living beyond this special day!

This article first appeared on KFM : 'We can choose our safe spaces. Sharks and rays cannot.' Let's protect them.