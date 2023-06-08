Home Affairs extends Zimbabwe Exemption Permit to December





JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) to December.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been trying to get the necessary permit to stay in the country after the department announced last year that the ZEP would come to an end this month.

