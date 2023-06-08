Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Kanye ‘Ye’ West celebrates his 46th birthday today (8 June)!
While he has been making headlines for more controversial moves, Ye is best known for his impact on the music and fashion industries with a career spanning more than 20 years.
Here are eight facts you might not know about him:
1) While Kanye is a college dropout. His late mother was the head of the English department at Chicago University.
Kanye & Donda West Singing "Hey Mama"Together 💎pic.twitter.com/W8vvJsaVOq' Tobi Marshall (@CoededMarshall) May 14, 2023
2) He lived in China when he was 10 and speaks Mandarin quite well.
3) His big break came in 2000 when he got a job producing at Roc-A-Fella Records, where he made a name for himself. His most notable work during this time was undoubtedly the work he did on one of hip-hop’s greatest albums, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint.
RELATED: Kanye West's wife gets tweeps talking over bizarre church outfit
4) He debut album, The College Dropout, was released in 2004. Not only did it debut at number two on the charts, but it scored a ‘Best Rap Album’ Grammy and it is currently certified four times platinum.
19 years ago today, Kanye West dropped his debut album “The College Dropout”' DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) February 11, 2023
It featured “Jesus Walks”, “All Falls Down”, “Never Let Me Down”, “Get Em High” & many more tracks
It debuted at No. 2 selling 441k first week and is currently 4X platinum 💿💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/QGDAR0cP2a
5) With the help of his restaurant business, he bought the rights to the Chicago location of the iconic fast-food chain, Fat Burger. He managed a handful of stores since 2008.
6) He has released and acted in several films. In 2012, his conceptual film Cruel Summer premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and in 2010, he featured in films such as Runaway, The Love Guru and We Were Once A Fairytale.
Kanye West - We Were Once A Fairytale pic.twitter.com/tyP073U' εvin (@Evin_Almighty) March 25, 2012
RELATED: Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?
7) He runs a creative design company, DONDA, named after his mother. The company’s projects include films, record releases, cosmetic lines, and a music arm (managed through Jay-Z’s Rock Nation).
8) He didn’t own a cell phone until 2011, but it didn’t last long as he reportedly ditched the device in 2018.
Happy birthday, Ye!
RELATED: 'Cheers to a new life': Kanye West 'says' he wants to settle down in Mzansi
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kanye_West_at_the_2009_Tribeca_Film_Festival.jpg
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance
Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.Read More
[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!
Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.Read More
[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent
Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.Read More
Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today
Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.Read More
[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show
Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
Who is Kanye West's 'wife', Bianca Censori? She seems to make him... happy?
West reportedly 'married' Bianca Censori during a private ceremony in Amangiri, Utah. The legality of the union remains unclear.Read More
[WATCH] 25 years ago today, SEX AND THE CITY hit screens for the first time
The romantic comedy-drama series hit screens on 6 June 1998. Here are some of the most iconic scenes.Read More
[WATCH] Musa Motha’s Britain’s Got Talent final performance makes Mzansi proud
Local dancer Musa Motha wowed audiences with a powerful performance in the Britain's Got Talent finale on Sunday evening.Read More