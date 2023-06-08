Streaming issues? Report here
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Kanye ‘Ye’ West celebrates his 46th birthday today (8 June)!

While he has been making headlines for more controversial moves, Ye is best known for his impact on the music and fashion industries with a career spanning more than 20 years.

Here are eight facts you might not know about him:

1) While Kanye is a college dropout. His late mother was the head of the English department at Chicago University.

2) He lived in China when he was 10 and speaks Mandarin quite well.

3) His big break came in 2000 when he got a job producing at Roc-A-Fella Records, where he made a name for himself. His most notable work during this time was undoubtedly the work he did on one of hip-hop’s greatest albums, Jay-Z’s The Blueprint.

RELATED: Kanye West's wife gets tweeps talking over bizarre church outfit

4) He debut album, The College Dropout, was released in 2004. Not only did it debut at number two on the charts, but it scored a ‘Best Rap Album’ Grammy and it is currently certified four times platinum.

5) With the help of his restaurant business, he bought the rights to the Chicago location of the iconic fast-food chain, Fat Burger. He managed a handful of stores since 2008.

6) He has released and acted in several films. In 2012, his conceptual film Cruel Summer premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and in 2010, he featured in films such as Runaway, The Love Guru and We Were Once A Fairytale.

RELATED: Real or fake news: Is Kanye West moving to South Africa?

7) He runs a creative design company, DONDA, named after his mother. The company’s projects include films, record releases, cosmetic lines, and a music arm (managed through Jay-Z’s Rock Nation).

8) He didn’t own a cell phone until 2011, but it didn’t last long as he reportedly ditched the device in 2018.

Happy birthday, Ye!

RELATED: 'Cheers to a new life': Kanye West 'says' he wants to settle down in Mzansi


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!




