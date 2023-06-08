[LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer





On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs this morning, the team spoke to Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo about cancer-preventing superfoods.

Listen to her verdict below.

If you didn't know, Project Flamingo is an organisation partnered with Kfm and the Star Foundation to bridge the gap between the backlog of breast cancer surgeries in public hospitals and women waiting to receive them.

The organisation has committed to conducting 200 of these surgeries in 2023 and they're on target to reach this goal.

Michelle Mace, a nutritionist and gut health coach from Project Flamingo says that "food is medicine" since there are studies showing that there certain foods that can help prevent breast cancer.

There are definitely biological mechanisms in the body can actually speed up or slow down cancer growth in the body when you eat certain foods. Scientists have actually identified certain superfoods that can help your immune system... and there certain foods that just don't do the job. Michelle Mace, Nutritionist - Project Flamingo

Mace also continues to say that science proves that there are cancer-fighting foods because it causing cancer cells to "self destruct."

Mace says these foods are known as superfoods which are:

1) Greens like kale, spinach, broccoli, parsley, coriander, salad leaves and more which helps detox the body from chemicals and pesticides.

2) Ginger

3) Stone fruits

4) Garlic and onions are considered the "natural antibiotics of the food medicine world."

Mace emphasizes that broccoli is especially cancer preventive - just don't boil it because this cooking method removes its nutrients.

Eat your broccoli and include it in your diet three times a week because it's going to help your immune system switch off cancer growth by 50%. Michelle Mace, Nutritionist - Project Flamingo

The nutritionist also encourages eating what you want 80% of the time while eating superfoods 20% of the time - it's all about balance.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

Image source: supplied

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] 'Food is medicine.' Nutritionist chats foods that help prevent cancer