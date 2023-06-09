Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)





If your YouTube experience is anything like mine, you may have seen the above ad for Toyota's new Vitz super compact car. On the face of it, the Vitz seems like a nice car at a nice price, and being a Toyota, it's likely a good purchase.

However, as someone that writes about cars on the regular, the Vitz looked very, very familiar. See if you can spot the difference between the car on top and the car at the bottom.

Spoiler alert: It's the same car.

No really, they don't just look similar, the Vitz and the Celerio are literally the same car. The Vitz is a rebadged Suzuki Celerio and comes about as part of a partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki in India to share the cost of research and development.

This rebadging of Suzukis as Toyotas is an ongoing trend in the last few years, with Toyota having done the same thing to the Suzuki Baleno, renaming it the Starlet, and most recently with the Suzuki Grand Vitara getting rechristened as the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

In terms of looks, the similarities are undeniable; the two cars are essentially twins. They have the same body panels, the same headlights, the same boots, and bonnets. But surely the interiors are different? No, that's the same too.

Both cars are powered by the same 1.0-litre, which generates a reasonably punchy 49kW allowing for a respectable if not mindblowing top speed of 160km/h. They are both front-wheel drive and available with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated gearbox.

That tiny engine is quite thrifty and delivers a low fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km, a crucial detail considering the cost of living today.

The spec sheets are identical too. On the entry-level models, both cars have halogen headlights, 14-inch steel wheels, a full-sized spare wheel, a multifunction steering wheel, rear park distance control, fabric upholstery, and air conditioning.

The top-of-the-range Vitz XR and Celerio GL, have beefier 15-inch alloy wheels, electric side mirrors, remote central locking, electric windows, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

So which one should I buy?

The only real difference between the two cars is pricing. The entry-level Celerio GA model goes for R183 900 while the Vitz retails for R189 900.

The Toyota offer includes a three-year/100 000km warranty and a two-year/30 000km service plan. Suzuki outpaces that with a five-year/200 000km warranty. It has the same service plan.

This article first appeared on 947 : Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)