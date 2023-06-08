Crocodile in Costa Rica pregnant in 'immaculate conception'





A crocodile in Cost Rica zoo has made herself pregnant, the first recorded instance of a ‘virgin birth’ among the reptile species.

The female crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years with no male contact, laid 14 eggs in 2018 within her enclosure.

She was 18 years old at the time.

While this many not be an uncommon occurrence among captive reptiles, the more bizarre fact came when, after three months of incubation, one of the seven incubated eggs was found to contain a fully formed stillborn.

Scientists tested the fetus’s genetic makeup and found that it’s DNA sequencing did not include any male contribution, according to the study.

It was 99.9% genetically identical to the mother.

It was the result of facultative parthenogenesis (FP), a phenomena whereby a female’s eggs cell can develop into a baby without being fertilized by a male’s sperm cell.

Virgin births have been documented in birds, lizards, snakes and even fish, but never before crocodiles, Sky News reports.

