Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal, in conjunction with researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst found that people could use the Instagram app to find material related to the sexual abuse of children.

The results are alarming. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

There are a number of hashtags that any user could search that relate to graphic abuse of minors.

When a user would search one of these tags Instagram would then suggest other related hashtags to show more paedophile related content.

Friedman says that Meta was contacted about this research and the company says they are aware that this is an issue.

The company says that it has shutdown hundreds of thousands of accounts so far that violated its child safety policy.

I mean this is an algorithm that they are using so they need to deal with it. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I think the question is how they are preventing this in the first place because your children could be on there and this is not a safe place. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

