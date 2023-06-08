Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa





Currency fluctuations impact the entire African continent. With trade still largely being conducted in currencies of the major economic powers - like the US dollar - there are many countries that are facing liquidity constraints.

Overcoming these constraints and the need for currency flexibility have been prominent issues for economies on the continent.

Kenya has been gradually implementing currency adjustments, while Egypt has experienced significant devaluations since 2022. Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, aims to unify its exchange rate to address multiple exchange rates and backlogs.

Currency flexibility was a key demand by the International Monetary Fund, you know, in order for the country to access loans. Crystal Orderson

Regional trade integration plays a crucial role in promoting economic cooperation within Africa. ECOWAS, established in 1975, consists of 15 member states with a combined population of around 350 million. The region showcases a notable level of integration, allowing traders to conduct business across borders. Nigeria,Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana are key contributors to ECOWAS tradedue to their exports of commodities such as cocoa, rubber, and gold.

And I think what's interesting, East Africa, they are focusing on developing certain sectors like pharmaceuticals also automotive parts, serving the regional market. Crystal Orderson

SADC, founded in 1992, comprises 16 member states with a similar population size. Intra-regional trade within SADC accounts for a significant portion of its total trade, with a focus on sectors like pharmaceuticals and automotive parts to cater to the regional market. SADC has implemented initiatives, including an electronic certificate of origin, to simplify customs procedures and reduce trade costs.

