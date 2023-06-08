[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about today's online trends which includes parents and schools across a town called, Greystones who are adopting a voluntary ‘no-smartphone code’ for their kids until secondary school.
Skip to 04:07 for Friedman take on this one.
Friedman reports that parents and schools from a town in Ireland, Greystones, are voluntarily lobbying together to ban smartphones for their kids until secondary school.
This action comes in response to smartphones exposing kids to adult content and fuelling their anxiety.
A parent in support of this ban comments saying it's easier when parents and schools unite in this way so that it doesn't cause strangeness between those kids who are allowed smartphones and those who aren't.
If everyone does it across the board you don’t feel like you’re the odd one out. It makes it so much easier to say no. The longer we can preserve their innocence the better.Laura Bourne, Parent - Greystones
Friedman says the parents and teachers at Greystones report kids requesting smartphones at nine years old with one parent expressing concern about their kids' childhood, saying "it's getting shorter and shorter."
Friedman sites these studies showing the lasting effects on young kids' brains who sit on smartphones for hours:
1) The National Institute of Health Studies found that kids from the United Kingdom who spend more than two hours on screens each day got lower scores on tests around thinking and language skills.
2) Another study from a pediatric medical journal supports a theory linking children using smartphones to lower brain development.
Since Greystones united against this smartphone ban, the initiative has drawn interest from parents’ associations in Ireland abroad and prompted Ireland’s health minister, Stephen Donnelly, who lives near Greystones, to recommend it as a nationwide policy.
Friedman concludes by asking, "aside from content your child's being exposed to, do you want their brains to be affected too?"
