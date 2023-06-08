[WATCH]: Friends turned lovers? Woman confesses love and kisses male bestie
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How would you react if your partner turned into a friend and pursued a relationship?
A video posted by @Kissmqireh of two friends kissing is trending.
There were mixed views expressed in the comment section over the term "bestie" and their friendships with male and female friends.
@kissmqireh3 🥺😩😰 #besties #ScienceFair #BFFL ♬ electric love - favsoundds
