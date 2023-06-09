Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported There is much fear and confusion as ZEP permit holders scramble to figure out their next move. 9 June 2023 7:24 AM
Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died. 9 June 2023 6:27 AM
Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal water treatment plant and the Hammanskraal community on Thursday after the recent ch... 9 June 2023 5:28 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable? Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable. 9 June 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?

9 June 2023 8:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sex focus
lube allergy
lubricant

Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable.

Clement Manyathela speaks to urologist Professor Shingai Mutambirwa and sexologist Dr Mpume Zenda.

Lubricants are meant to reduce friction and make sex a little smoother.

However, not everything works for everyone.

One listener says a certain water-based lubricant makes her vagina burn.

According to Dr Zenda, water-based lubes are the safest, but everyone is different, so if one thing is not working for you, try something else.

The vagina has a very delicate PH balance which, if offset, can lead to discomfort.

Find something that does not irritate you.

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN
torwai/123rf
torwai/123rf

Oil-based lube is not recommended for daily use but should be fine on occasion.

While some people try to DIY a lube with something like egg whites, she says you should definitely NOT try this.

Food is for the stomach!

Dr Mpume Zenda, Sexologist/OBGYN

Listen to the interview for more.




9 June 2023 8:31 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sex focus
lube allergy
lubricant

More from Lifestyle

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel, Moja Love TV

[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'

9 June 2023 7:43 AM

In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

8 June 2023 7:59 PM

The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids

8 June 2023 4:15 PM

Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025

8 June 2023 4:13 PM

Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Copyright: stasukroma8/123rf.com

Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU...

8 June 2023 4:10 PM

A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Friends turned lovers? Woman confesses love and kisses male bestie

8 June 2023 1:56 PM

She said that she had been in love with her male best friend for quite some time and could not wait to confess her feelings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Experienced roofer clash with insurance assessor over roofing repair

8 June 2023 1:11 PM

It got interesting when the tables turned after the roofer allowed the assessor to show him how it was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Woman Shopping for Clothes in a Thrift Store. Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA

8 June 2023 1:02 PM

Fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon breaks down what thrifting looking like in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported

Local

Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality

Local

Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant

Local

EWN Highlights

Task team praised for swift arrests related to CT woman's kidnapping

9 June 2023 11:28 AM

Some Soweto residents without power for another day as repairs continue

9 June 2023 11:16 AM

Rwandan genocide-accused Fulgence Kayishema expected back in court

9 June 2023 11:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA