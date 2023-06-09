[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'





Lester Kiewit speaks to Xolani Khumalo, the presenter of a show called 'Sizokthola', which is screened on Moja Love on DStv channel 157 at 8.30 pm on Sundays.

The show follows Khumalo ("an average Joe") raiding the homes and businesses of suspected drug dealers with police officials.

If you haven't already seen it, the reality show takes a hard look at drug dealers, fighting crime, and helping keep drug dealers off the streets.

An active citizen, Xolani Khumalo, presents the show, saying it's a "calling" - something he's meant to do.

Khumalo is joined by police officials in each episode who handles the legalities during and after the arrests.

Kiewit calls it "popularised vigilantism" but Khumalo says he is doing this for future generations and law officials are always with him.

I am concerned about my safety but this cause is bigger than everyone. As responsible citizens and parents, we can't allow fear to subdue us to do what's right for future generations. Xolani Khumalo, Presenter - Sizokthola

While Khumalo has received public and private threats, he says he'll continue the fight against crime and drug dealers in South Africa.

