[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported There is much fear and confusion as ZEP permit holders scramble to figure out their next move. 9 June 2023 7:24 AM
Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died. 9 June 2023 6:27 AM
Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Rooiwal water treatment plant and the Hammanskraal community on Thursday after the recent ch... 9 June 2023 5:28 AM
View all Local
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm' Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns. 8 June 2023 11:51 AM
View all Politics
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
View all Business
Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable? Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable. 9 June 2023 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids. 8 June 2023 4:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lank... 8 June 2023 7:45 PM
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires. 8 June 2023 9:50 AM
Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soc... 7 June 2023 7:52 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West! Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye. 8 June 2023 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene. 7 June 2023 2:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery. 7 June 2023 12:56 PM
View all World
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care. 6 June 2023 10:36 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?' How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury. 7 June 2023 7:56 PM
[WATCH] Dealership's self-created ad streets ahead of 'average' car content McCann Joburg's Zetu Damane explains why Mit-Mak Motors' online content is her advertising "hero" of the week. 1 June 2023 7:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'

9 June 2023 7:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
Reality TV show
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Xolani Khumalo, the presenter of a show called 'Sizokthola', which is screened on Moja Love on DStv channel 157 at 8.30 pm on Sundays.

The show follows Khumalo ("an average Joe") raiding the homes and businesses of suspected drug dealers with police officials.

Listen to their conversation below.

If you haven't already seen it, the reality show takes a hard look at drug dealers, fighting crime, and helping keep drug dealers off the streets.

An active citizen, Xolani Khumalo, presents the show, saying it's a "calling" - something he's meant to do.

Khumalo is joined by police officials in each episode who handles the legalities during and after the arrests.

Watch a preview of the show below:

Kiewit calls it "popularised vigilantism" but Khumalo says he is doing this for future generations and law officials are always with him.

I am concerned about my safety but this cause is bigger than everyone. As responsible citizens and parents, we can't allow fear to subdue us to do what's right for future generations.

Xolani Khumalo, Presenter - Sizokthola

While Khumalo has received public and private threats, he says he'll continue the fight against crime and drug dealers in South Africa.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

Catch Sizokthola on DStv channel 157 at 8.30 pm on Sundays.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'




9 June 2023 7:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cape Talk
Reality TV show
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

Natalie Portman stars as Jane Foster in Thor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!

9 June 2023 8:43 AM

With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Instagram, @rachelkolisi, screengrab

[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video

8 June 2023 1:12 PM

Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Shankbone

Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!

8 June 2023 9:11 AM

Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab posted by Sarah Bee, @BirrelleBee on Twitter

[WATCH] Flying squirrel fakes death in hilarious Oscar-worthy performance

7 June 2023 2:25 PM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's online trends, including a thespian-squirrel going viral for re-enacting a crime scene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Chuck Kennedy with Wikimedia Commons

[WATCH] Jennifer Aniston is embracing her new friends, grey roots!

7 June 2023 12:47 PM

Barbara Friedman chats today's trending news, including, Jennifer Aniston embracing her grey roots in a latest Instagram post.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from America's Got Talent's YouTube video

[WATCH] Blind, muslim teen gets Simon Cowell emotional on America's Got Talent

7 June 2023 10:19 AM

Simon Cowell gave a 'brilliant' Putri Ariani a golden buzzer before saying, 'She's one of the best singers we've had on our show'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johnny Clegg sings in honour of Nelson Mandela during his memorial service at the Cape Town Stadium on 11 December 2013. Picture: EWN.

Johnny Clegg would’ve been 70 years old today

7 June 2023 8:33 AM

Happy birthday, Johnny Clegg! Here’s a look at his legacy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

[PICS] Oprah shows Trevor Noah love at his Santa Barbara comedy show

6 June 2023 1:16 PM

Trevor Noah is still doing all the things - you know you're winning at life when Oprah attends your show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

torwai/123rf

Sex focus: Is lube making you feely itchy or uncomfortable?

9 June 2023 8:31 AM

Many people may use lubricants for sex, but some might find what they are using is actually making things less comfortable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

8 June 2023 7:59 PM

The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

[LISTEN] Parents and schools in Irish town unite to ban smartphones for kids

8 June 2023 4:15 PM

Barbara Friedman chats online news trends which includes parents and schools going viral for banning smartphones for kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025

8 June 2023 4:13 PM

Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Copyright: stasukroma8/123rf.com

Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU...

8 June 2023 4:10 PM

A psychology professor from Texas says these nine things about your car says a WHOLE lot about your personality...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Friends turned lovers? Woman confesses love and kisses male bestie

8 June 2023 1:56 PM

She said that she had been in love with her male best friend for quite some time and could not wait to confess her feelings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Experienced roofer clash with insurance assessor over roofing repair

8 June 2023 1:11 PM

It got interesting when the tables turned after the roofer allowed the assessor to show him how it was done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Woman Shopping for Clothes in a Thrift Store. Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studio

'Diamonds' in the rough: Why thrifting is so popular in SA

8 June 2023 1:02 PM

Fashion consultant and writer Declan Gibbon breaks down what thrifting looking like in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported

Local

Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality

Local

Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant

Local

EWN Highlights

Task team praised for swift arrests related to CT woman's kidnapping

9 June 2023 11:28 AM

Some Soweto residents without power for another day as repairs continue

9 June 2023 11:16 AM

Rwandan genocide-accused Fulgence Kayishema expected back in court

9 June 2023 11:14 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA