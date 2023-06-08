Chatty cars? Here's what your car says about YOU...
On Kfm Lunch with EB Inglis today, EB reports on a study done by a psychology professor from Texas who says that your ride and its finer details definitely says something about you.
Listen to the nine main things your car says about you and what EB's car says about him.
Whether you have custom plates, a specific colour car or bumper stickers - your car is speaking loud and clear, about YOU... but are you fast and furious or driving miss Daisy?
Here are nine things your car (and its details) says about you... which number are you?
1) A three-row minivan = loving a crowd (and you have kids)
Basically, you LOVE a crowd and possibly has kids.
This ride tells the world, ‘I’m the carpool mom. I’m valued and important.'
2) Driving with brights on = you're all about YOU, baby
Yip, these people put themselves first and are actually saying, 'my comfort is more important than your safety.'
3) Have stickers? You're family-orientated
Yip, you just love your family and this is a way of letting the world know that while establishing your place in the family's social hierarchy.
4) Displaying your fave sports team = you're life of the party
Yip, you want the world to know that win or lose - you're an extension of your sports team.
5) Have a political sticker = you're talking the talk
Yip, you're usually see yourself as outspoken or like you're on the outside of mainstream culture - so cool with your opinions.
6) A trickled-out car = lacking in confidence
Yes, confident and self-assured people don’t drive the biggest, flashiest cars so the bigger and more attention-seeking your car is, the less confident you likely feel - oopsie.
7) An SUV = safety is a top priority
You care about the safety of yourself and your family and it makes sense to have a reliable and safe SUV - you're a safe person and that's sensible.
8) Exotic air fresheners = being different is important to you
Whether you have the smell of the ocean's breeze, nature's wood, or vanilla scenting up your car - the more exotic your air freshener scent is, the more your prioritize being unique.
9) A filled boot = multi-tasker
Psychologists say, "mo matter what you drive, the way you maintain your car, inside and out, gives people some insight into your personality.”
So a messy car = scattered, super-busy and slobbish tendencies.
There it is - sometimes, your car might just know you better than YOU!
