Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement
Bruce Whitfield talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about your consumer rights.
- The Consumer Protection Act is very specific about your rights when it comes to returning a faulty product to a store
- Wendy Knowler takes up the cases of two consumers who got a poor response from their cellphone providers
Do you know your rights in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) when returning a defective item to the store you bought it from?
And does that particular retailer know ITS responsibilities, or even care?
RELATED: Think you know your consumer rights? Does this sign comply with the CPA?
In her experience, Section 56 of the CPA applies to most people most of the time, says consumer journo Wendy Knowler.
In short, it gives you the right to return something that turns out to be defective or not fit for purpose within six months of purchase or delivery, for our choice of a refund, replacement or repair.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler emphasises that it is the consumer's choice, not the retailer or supplier's, as was invariably the case before 1 April 2011 when the CPA came into effect.
That's more than 12 years ago she points out, so by now both retailers and suppliers really should know the provisions of the Act, particularly Section 556.
"But many either don't or blatantly, knowingly disregard it."
RELATED: Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
The consumer ninja has a particular beef with cellphone providers in this regard.
The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour this six-month warranty thing when it comes to their phones, whether they're bought for cash or whether they're part of a contract.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In the case of a contract, obviously a refund wouldn't be an option because you're still paying the phone off but you should certainly be given the option of a replacement phone and not be told 'the only option you have is a repair', which is what happens.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler relates the stories of two among many consumers who contacted her recently about experiences like this.
The lesson? Don’t let anyone in the cellphone supply chain tell you your only option if your phone malfunctions within six months of purchase or delivery is a repair, she says.
They’re breaking the law if they refuse to replace or refund.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Take a listen - the interview audio is at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/adamgregor/adamgregor1301/adamgregor130100005/17413209-woman-buying-a-smartphone.jpg
