What to do if you’ve been in a car accident





Getting into a car accident, no matter how small, can be an upsetting situation.

But, once you have gotten over the initial shock, there are a few things you need to tick off your list.

Here is AA's guide on what to do after an accident:

1) Stop your car and stay at the scene

Firstly, stop your car and switch on your hazards to warn other drivers.

Climb out of the car if it is safe to do so and check if anyone is hurt.

Take pictures of the scene, showing where the vehicles are positioned and the damage to all vehicles involved.

If commuters or pedestrians have been injured, or property has been damaged, it is road law to remain at the scene until police have arrived.

2) Help anyone who has been hurt

While you can only be criminally charged for causing the accident and any resulting injuries, as a bystander you have a moral obligation to help anyone who has been hurt.

This includes contacting an ambulance, even if the injuries do not appear to be serious.

It is important not to move the injured party and that you do not administer any first aid, unless you are qualified to do so.

3) Get the details

Record the information of everyone involved in the road accident, including personal details, vehicle registration numbers, tow-truck information and insurance details.

Take note of all road names, landmarks, intersections, and robots as you will have to draw a sketch and description of the accident in your police report and for insurance purposes.

Make sure you get the following formation from the other party: · Full names (first and middle names and initials and surnames) · ID number · Car registration number · Address · Cellphone number and other telephone contact details (work and home) · Insurance company details · Make, model and colour of the other vehicle · Date and time of the crash · Details of any eyewitnesses

4) Report the accident

Report the incident to the police within 24 hours of the accident.

If the police come to the scene, don’t move anything until they say you may.

Make sure you get an Accident Report (AR) number, you will need it for any insurance claim or third-party claim.

This article first appeared on 947 : What to do if you’ve been in a car accident