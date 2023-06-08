Streaming issues? Report here
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
'Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom'

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Bruce Whitfield talks advertising and branding with Tonya Khoury, Director at Acumen Media Management.

- André de Ruyter's Eskom exposé "Truth to Power" is a top seller for Exclusive Books

- One of Exclusive's Johannesburg stores has come up with a brilliant marketing ploy to shed more light on the situation, and the book

André de Ruyter's tell-all book on Eskom has become a top seller for Exclusive Books since its release mid-May.

One Exclusive's bookstore will probably attract even more sales with a brilliant marketing ploy.

The outlet in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg accessorises your copy of "Truth to Power" with its own clip-on light!

LinkedIn post by John Black
LinkedIn post by John Black

The idea of the book light is really innovative, comments Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Tonya Khoury, Director at Acumen Media Management.

It is superb marketing, Khoury agrees.

I tell you what, I'd buy the book just for that light because I really need one. It's perfect!

Tonya Khoury, Director - Acumen Media Management

André de Ruyter's book comes with its own power source so that even in loadshedding you can read why you are being loadshed... Well done to the manager (I've lost the name of which store it is) who added the book light on to this book which has sold 50 000 copies.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Many comments on the LinkedIn post highlighted South Africans' well-known ability to find humour even in dark times:

"Positively the South African way! Creative and humorous at the same time."

"Very clever, and so South African."

"That is extremely funny… in the chaos of our daily lives, if nothing else South Africans have a really good sense of humour."

"This is great South African humour! Well done Exclusive Books for putting a smile on our faces."

Scroll up to listen to the conversation on the The Money Show's "Heroes and Zeros" (skip to 2:14)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book




