[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
When people post complaints about a company on social media it can have a significant impact on that business.
As a consumer, you do have the right to share your experience on a public platform if you feel it is in public interest.
However, there are some rules.
If you are posting something against a company it must be true and fair, or you could land yourself on shaky ground.
John Steenhuisen, the leader of the DA, decided to air his frustrations with the airline, LIFT, on his Facebook saying, that Lift airline was the worst airline in South Africa.
Many people assumed he was hacked, but he later posted again that he had been in conversation with the CEO of Lift to resolve the matter.
So, what had happened?
According to Knowler, the issue was that Steenhuisen had missed his flight, as the boarding for flights closes 15 minutes before departure.
She spoke to the airline who said that he had been held up passing through airport security and by the time he had arrived at the gate, the pushback procedures had started, and he was not allowed to board.
While many people can relate to the frustrations of missing a flight, especially if the airplane is still on the ground but you are not allowed to board, there is a reason for these rules.
I know that it’s frustrating to miss a flight, it’s happened to me several times.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
I am aware that many consumers do not understand why the airline doesn’t simply allow them on if the plane is sitting there and has yet to push back.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler says that once the pushback process has started, to let a person on the plane will cause significant delays, and the plane can miss its departure slot.
This can also affect an airlines on time statistics, which can affect the airline's reputation.
It is actually a big deal.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Knowler says this can be a note to consumers about when you should or should not post your frustrations around a company online.
Do not post in anger, and do not post if your criticism of the company is not absolutely solid.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : Photo: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
