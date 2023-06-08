Streaming issues? Report here
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?

8 June 2023 5:24 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Private sector
cyril ramaphosa
Tessa Dooms

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles.

John Perlman speaks with Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle

Crime, corruption and issues relating to energy and transport were some of the areas identified in need of urgent intervention at Wednesday’s meetings.

This meeting comes after a period of tension between Ramaphosa and the business sector.

Dooms says this is not the first time that there have been engagements between business and the Presidency.

She says that one of the reasons these initiatives have failed before is because the Presidency cannot operate in isolation from the rest of government, and there is sometimes a lack of accountability for these projects.

She adds that it is also important to determine whose interests these projects are serving and whether this benefits broad sectors of society.

We need broader groups of people around the table than just traditional ANC allies and big business.

Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle

In addition to this, Dooms says we cannot keep implementing ‘emergency’ solutions rather than fixing the core structural issues.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

If we continue to put band-aids that are short term and stopgap in what is becoming gaping holes in our society as opposed to fixing government… we are going to continue on that loop and cycle forever.

Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle

Business needs to actually be able to be part of a solution that strengthens the State and the State’s ability to function.

Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle

Listen to the interview above for more.




Share this:
