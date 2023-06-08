President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?
John Perlman speaks with Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle
Crime, corruption and issues relating to energy and transport were some of the areas identified in need of urgent intervention at Wednesday’s meetings.
This meeting comes after a period of tension between Ramaphosa and the business sector.
Dooms says this is not the first time that there have been engagements between business and the Presidency.
She says that one of the reasons these initiatives have failed before is because the Presidency cannot operate in isolation from the rest of government, and there is sometimes a lack of accountability for these projects.
She adds that it is also important to determine whose interests these projects are serving and whether this benefits broad sectors of society.
We need broader groups of people around the table than just traditional ANC allies and big business.Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle
In addition to this, Dooms says we cannot keep implementing ‘emergency’ solutions rather than fixing the core structural issues.
If we continue to put band-aids that are short term and stopgap in what is becoming gaping holes in our society as opposed to fixing government… we are going to continue on that loop and cycle forever.Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle
Business needs to actually be able to be part of a solution that strengthens the State and the State’s ability to function.Tessa Dooms, Director at Rivonia Circle
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from Local
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline
The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night.Read More
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025
Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid
The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process.Read More
ActionSA files motion of no confidence to unseat Johannesburg mayor
The motion is scheduled to be heard on 20 June and 21 June.Read More
Eskom corruption: Hlengwa insists Hawks investigator must appear before Scopa
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that Brigadier Jaap Burger was a central figure in the testimony heard so far in relation to the corruption claims made by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, in the wake of his departure.Read More
HSF hails ruling on Zuma private prosecution as 'enormously strong & important'
The court on Wednesday upheld the challenges that Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan had brought against their prosecution, finding the former president had instituted it with an ulterior motive and that it was an abuse of process.Read More
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.Read More
More from Business
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement
The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.Read More
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter.Read More
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025
Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
'Increase in wheat prices will filter through' following Ukraine dam explosion
South Africa imports a large amount of its wheat from Ukraine.Read More
Boardmans is back! Retailability relaunches the homeware store online
Boardmans has been revived by Retailability. The SA-based group's brands include Edgars, Legit and Keedo.Read More
Government and business leaders to work together to address SA's challenges
A joint statement was released following a meeting at the Union Buildings where govt and organised business agreed to a 'partnership initiative'.Read More
Woolies Pride Campaign: 'Tokenising LGBTQIA+ community to capitalise on it?'
How exactly is Woolworths planning to be an ally to this community? asks Acumen Media Management's Tonya Khoury.Read More