Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported
John Maytham speaks with Christopher Fisher, Helen Suzman Foundation Senior Legal Researcher.
ZEPs have been extended as the Department of Home Affairs is attempting to process all the applications for waivers.
The Department is receiving more than 1000 visa and waiver applications every day.
ZEP holders may not be arrested, detained, or deported for not having a valid permit under the extension.
Fisher says there is nothing about this decision that seems to suggest that the ZEP system is going to be ended.
He says that this has created a lot of difficulties for ZEP holders who do not know whether they will have to leave South Africa or if they could be stuck as undocumented migrants.
My sense is that there is just a great deal of stress and confusion.Christopher Fisher, Senior Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation
The Helen Suzman Foundation is challenging in court the termination of these permits and is awaiting a decision.
We still need a decision quite comfortably before 31 December to get clarity for ZEP holders.Christopher Fisher, Senior Legal Researcher - Helen Suzman Foundation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
