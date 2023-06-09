Hammanskraal water crisis: Ramaphosa visits water treatment plant
More from Local
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders given 6-month extention. Can't be deported
There is much fear and confusion as ZEP permit holders scramble to figure out their next move.Read More
Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality
A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died.Read More
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations
Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.Read More
SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows
The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter.Read More
President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?
President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline
The well-known DA politician took to Facebook to complain about his experience with a local airline on Sunday night.Read More
South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025
Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.Read More
[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'
Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.Read More
Legal analyst on Jacob Zuma's failed private prosecution bid
The Pietermaritzburg High Court has called Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan an abuse of process.Read More