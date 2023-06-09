



JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from South Africa's cholera outbreak has now climbed to 32.

A 42-year-old woman from Parys in the Free State is the second person confirmed to have died.

Last month, a 33-year-old woman from Vredefort died in the Parys Hospital as a result of the waterborne disease.

Free State Health Department spokesperson, Mondli Mvambi: "This is a 42-year-old female who got admitted to Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad and unfortunately died. The patient is confirmed to have died a day after laboratory tests confirmed that the death is attributed to cholera. The Free State MEC for Health Mathabo Leeto has sent her condolences to the family."

Meanwhile, the national Health Department said that in just five months, the country had recorded 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces.

Gauteng remains the epicentre, accounting for 152 cases.

Authorities are yet to find the source of the outbreak, despite dozens of water samples being tested.

Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale: "Members of the public are urged and reminded to remain vigilant and avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, wash their hands thoroughly with water, soap or sanitiser before handling or preparing food or after you've been in the bathroom in order to prevent possible infection."

Cholera infographic. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makahaza/Eyewitness News

This article first appeared on EWN : Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State records second fatality