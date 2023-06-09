Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web

9 June 2023 8:40 AM
by Lauren Isaacs
Tags:
Bonteheuwel
Child pornography
Dark Web

The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel mother accused of selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

The mother of five, currently in her thirties, was arrested in July 2021.

She's not being named to protect her children.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that this matter was already finalised through a plea and sentencing agreement in November last year.

The Bonteheuwel woman was taken into custody after the FBI picked up her activity on the internet.

A US Homeland Security agent acting as a buyer then traced her via geotagging.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie, who has been tracking the case, said that the community was relieved that justice has finally been served.

"This long-winded trial, which I tracked appearance after appearance, has now ended, and the rebuilding of the children's lives can start."

McKenzie said that this hefty sentence should serve as a lesson to others that no mercy will be shown to child abusers.


This article first appeared on EWN : CT mom handed 25-year jail term for selling naked pics of daughter on dark web




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
