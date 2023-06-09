Scientists predict 2024 will be the world's hottest year thanks to El Niño
Bongani Bingwa interviews International Correspondent John Adderely about this and other trending world news (skip to 4:20).
United States scientists have confirmed that the infamous climate pattern El Niño has begun in the Pacific Ocean.
The weather phenomenon typically occurs every two to seven years.
According to experts, 2024 will be the world's hottest year, surpassing record temperatures in 2016.
The impacts of El Niño will be felt all around the world, with areas such as Australia and Africa experiencing droughts, while more rain will be experienced in Southern California.
RELATED: Farmers prepare themselves for the worst after El Niño warning
Forecasters at @NOAA’s @NWSCPC announce the arrival of #ElNino https://t.co/2pYGBPzLOM pic.twitter.com/swA9gHPjbQ' National Weather Service (@NWS) June 8, 2023
RELATED: Brace yourselves: 'The next El Niño is going to be one for the record books'
Some quite dramatic effects.John Adderley, International Correspondent
