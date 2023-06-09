



Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Lizette Volkwyn, a human lie detector and author.

Listen to her take on spotting lies below.

Volkwyn is one of two human lie detectors in South Africa who's undergone extensive studying in Manchester to share her lie detecting expertise which she does in her latest book, Decode Deceit.

The humamn lie detector says this book is not to teach people how to lie or detect them but to increase communication skills, encourage practicing empathy when speaking to people, and attempting to understand people first before judging them.

The author says there are seven universal micro-expressions people use when they lie - and it's all explained in her book.

Volkwyn continues to say, during a conversation with someone who's lying, you should be able to spot atleast three of the seven tells within seven seconds of the lie.

But, you have to get to know this person first before you're able to pick up on things like changes in their voice, facial expressions and language use, Volkwyn says.

The liar expert also says that you don't have to physically see someone to tell if they're lying - you can tell over the phone too, if you know them well enough.

Volkwyn notes that if you value "truth" and "authenticity", her book is for you.

When it comes to lie detection, Volkwyn warns that "your subconscious mind does not know how to lie and you can train yourself out of lying".

There you have it, liar-liar, pants on... you know the rest.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : [LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar