On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans
9 June 1976
Pupils at Naledi High School vented their anger by burning out a police car and damaging three other vehicles.
The first indication of African unrest at Soweto schools was noticed by government authorities on 4 June, who reported it to the Minister of Bantu Administration and Development and of Bantu Education, M. C. Botha.
On that date 2 000 Black students had been on strike in Soweto, protesting against the compelled use of Afrikaans as medium of instruction in 50% of subjects in secondary schools.
This article was published courtesy of South African History Online.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Babak Fakhamzadeh
