Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
Bra Yandisa made history on Deal or No Deal South Africa as the second highest winner.
The banker made him a deal he just could not refuse, taking home R125 500.
Reflecting on his choices, Yadisa says while his didn’t stick to his box of choice (which had R250 000), he isn’t disappointed with his choice to accept the banker’s deal.
[R125 500] is not peanuts… I’m not even angry. It was a nice experience, the experience was extraordinary.Yadisa, Deal or No Deal SA contestant.
Catch Deal or No Deal South Africa on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7:30pm to 8pm and then again, the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5:30pm.
To become a contestant on the show and to stand a chance to win up to R250 000, visit the Deal or No Deal SA website OR SMS “PLAY” to 43066.
Follow @DealorNoDealZA on social media for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Bra Yandisa takes home R125k in SA’s second largest 'Deal or No Deal' win
