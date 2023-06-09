[WATCH]: Yummy!! Taylor Swift swallows a bug during live performance





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is haunted by strange things.

As she was chatting with her fans during a live performance, she swallowed a bug.

📹 | Closer video of Taylor swallowing a bug on stage #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BLZuHekr0B ' Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 5, 2023

Not long ago, her keyboard malfunctioned at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts while she was performing.

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.