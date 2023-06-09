[WATCH]: Yummy!! Taylor Swift swallows a bug during live performance
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is haunted by strange things.
As she was chatting with her fans during a live performance, she swallowed a bug.
📹 | Closer video of Taylor swallowing a bug on stage #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BLZuHekr0B' Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 5, 2023
Not long ago, her keyboard malfunctioned at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts while she was performing.
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
Flavanol-rich foods are linked to better memory and heart health - study
A recent study shows that people who eat a diet high in flavanol-rich foods may have better memory.Read More
[WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has released a teary-eyed video showing her undergoing brain cancer treatment.Read More
How to apply for Sassa grant
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.Read More
[WATCH]: What do you do when you come home from work?
After a long day at work, do you leave things hanging around or clean after yourself?Read More
Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over
Sex can be a big part of romantic relationships, but sometimes after marriage it stops becoming as much of a feature, experts say.Read More
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam
Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.Read More
Exploring romance in a material age with dating and transactional sex
Researchers have explored how young South African women negotiate dating and intimate relationships.Read More
Sex is better when you're high on dagga - study (Stanford University)
Clinical sexologist, Dr Eve and studies show some women claim sex on marijuana can reduce anxiety, improve orgasms and stamina.Read More
[LISTEN] Human lie detector explains how to spot a liar
Lie Detector Lizette Volkwyn has written a book explaining how to tell if people are lying.Read More