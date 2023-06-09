



The French Open is set to conclude this weekend with exciting men's and women's singles' finals.

The women’s singles’ final will take place on Saturday, 10 June, while the men’s singles’ final takes place on Sunday, 11 June.

The women’s single’ final will see Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova take on Iga Swiatek from Poland and the current world number one.

Speaking to Africa Melane, tennis analyst Bruce Davidson says Muchova will have a slight advantage as she is "fearless at net", while Swiatek does not like to play at the net.

The men’s singles’ final had not been set in stone yet, with the semi-finals taking place later today (9 June).

In the first semi-final, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic from Serbia.

This is a duel that everyone has been waiting for, says Davidson.

It is a conundrum of the ages. Does youth trump experience? Or vice-versa?



All will be revealed on Day 13!#RolandGarros ' Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023

Djokovic is going for a fourth [French] grand slam title and his 23nd overall… looking to regain the world number one spot. Bruce Davidson, tennis analyst

Don’t write off Alcaraz just yet, Davidson adds: "He is a great competitor, a fighter."

The second semi-final will see Norway’s Casper Ruud take on Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

This article first appeared on 947 : Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend