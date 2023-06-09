Are you in a sexless marriage? That does NOT mean your relationship is over





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks with Intimacy and Relationship Coach Tracy Ziman Jacobs, and Sex and Pleasure Educator Lisa Welsh.

Friday marks World Sex Day, a perfect day to talk about and think about the joys of intimate relations.

However, many couples may find after some time that they do not really have sex anymore.

A sexless marriage is defined by experts as one where a couple has sex less than ten times a year.

Welsh says that for many couples this is not a choice but rather something that just happens overtime.

We are all so busy and so stressed that it is easy to actually put [sex] on the backburner. Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

They maybe look back and think, "Hmm, how long has it been? Was it a couple of weeks? Was it last Christmas?" Lisa Welsh, Sex and Pleasure Educator

However, just because sex has fallen off the list of the priorities, it does not mean that your marriage is over.

In the early days of your relationship, it may have been filled with passion and excitement, but it is perfectly natural for that to change over time.

We almost have to say goodbye to the old exciting honeymoon phase and say hello to the adult part of the relationship. Tracy Ziman Jacobs ,Intimacy and Relationship Coach

Jacobs adds that often when she speaks to couples in a sexless marriage, there are often emotional reasons that they are no longer intimate.

We are not going to want to be sexually vulnerable if we cannot be emotionally safe as well. Tracy Ziman Jacobs ,Intimacy and Relationship Coach

If you are no longer having sex, and you are not happy with that, it is important to communicate openly with your partner and make an effort to rebuild that part of your life together.

