The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Midday Report Express: Suspended public protector to lift lid on extortion

9 June 2023 3:52 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Public Protector
Rwandan army
City of Tshwane
Cilliers Brink

All the news you need to know on The Midday Report Express.

The lead story in The Midday Report today is a new development in the story of the suspended Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane has raised the possibility that the recently deceased Tina Joemat-Pettersson had tried to interfere in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office with a bribe. Her accusation of malicious interference also includes inquiry chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

As evidence of this extortion Mkhwebane claims to have audio recordings that will bring the matter to light and intends to hold a press conference where she will reveal all.

Mandy speaks to Babalo Ndenze, to get more clarity on what Mkhwebane is alleging.

She will be giving us more details on this [at the press conference] and hopefully play this audio, because the committee rejected any request to listen to any that evidence.

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • The City of Tshwane appoints external investigator to look at the current bus strike and the grievances raised by the drivers.
  • Tshwane mayor addresses media outlining interventions on the cholera outbreak.
  • A Rwandan national accused of being involved in the 1994 genocide is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Suspended public protector to lift lid on extortion




