702 Drive with John Perlman
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Opinion
Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam

9 June 2023 1:27 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Talk
small business

Closet Runway co-owner Evelina Kauna Nailenge speaks about offering high-end fashion to rent for a fraction of its price.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Closet Runway's co-owner, Evelina Kauna Nailenge, about renting trendy and high-end clothing items for a fraction of its price.

Listen to the discussion below.

Nailenge says, her business idea came to her while reading an article in the New York Times which was all about people not wanting to wear the same thing twice, so why not rent luxury clothing items?

And so she made it happen for fashionistas in The Mother City looking to slay while saving money.

Nailenge started Closet Runway in December 2022, offering customers high-end fashion rentals for an instant glam for that last-minute event.

The fashion business woman says that you don't have to spend money on a dress that you'll only wear once or that'll sit at the back of your cupboard for years until you take it out to reminisce about why you bought it.

Closet Runway offers a variety of dresses from short and sassy club fits to silky power suits and ballroom pretty gowns for a "fraction of the price".

So, how does renting fashion work?

Visit Closet Runway's show room in De Waterkant for a fitting or checkout items for collection or delivery on their website.

Here's to financially savvy, fashionistas!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on KFM : Closet Runway offers high-end fashion rentals for instant glam




9 June 2023 1:27 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Talk
small business

