Stable supply and reduced demand sparks loadshedding relief
John Perlman speaks with Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive at Eskom, about the recent reduction of the loadshedding levels.
Curious about the sudden drop in the loadshedding levels?
This is due to increased, stable supply and reduced demand, Shunmagum says.
In addition to improved performance of renewables (solar and wind), the untility has noted good performance in terms of generation, units at Lethabo, Matimba and Majuba power stations have returned on time.
With regards to demand, the implementation of the new winter traffic had a hand in decreasing the demand for electricity, Shunmagum adds.
The demand, as of 1 June because of the new winter tariff, what you would generally see if your big industrial customers tend to shut parts of their plant for maintenance.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive - Eskom
But will the effects of pushing the power station too hard come back to bite us?
Shunmagum assures this will not be the case as Eskom has catered for the load factor and budget based on its winter demand forecast.
The reality with our OCGTs (power stations use diesel), for this year specially we will be pushing them a little harder, but these machines can be pushed harder.Eric Shunmagum, Generation Executive - Eskom
Running the power stations at an increased level just means that they will have to be maintained often, which Eskom says it has accounted for.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 947 : Stable supply and reduced demand sparks loadshedding relief
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
