The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
[LISTEN] Navigating infidelity: How to identify it and what happens next

12 June 2023 12:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Infidelity

What is considered cheating? Liking a picture, confiding in someone else or being physically intimate with someone else?

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist and Relationship Expert.

Thanks to social media, being in a relationship has become simultaneously easier and more challenging.

On the one hand you're able to connect with people all around the world, and on the other, you're exposed to many 'temptations'.

But what is considered cheating? Liking an Instagram picture, confiding in someone other than your partner or being physically intimate with someone else?

RELATED: Cheating husband seeks 50% of wife's pension after 38 years of marriage

Defining 'infidelity' is not as simple as it sounds, says Dr Eve.

From a clinical perspective, Dr Eve would describe it as someone that's in a 'committed' or 'monogamous relationship' who goes against the 'promises' or 'agreements' made in the relationship.

Because of this, it would differ for each relationship.

For example, some couples would only consider it 'cheating' if there's sex involved.

One way to identify if it's infidelity according to Dr Eve, is to question if your partner knew what you were doing, would they define it as infidelity or betrayal according to your agreement.

If the answer is no, then it's not.

But if the answer is yes, Dr Eve says it's important that the 'perpetrator' takes accountability for their actions and acknowledge the harm and trauma that it's caused.

That's how simple it's got to be.

Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist and Relationship Expert

The perpetrator really must go through an acknowledgement and take responsibility for the harm that they've caused the other person.

Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist, Couples Sex Therapist and Relationship Expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




