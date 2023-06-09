Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws

9 June 2023 3:44 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Homophobia
HIV and Aids
Uganda

Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist.

The recent homophobic laws introduced in Uganda have resulted in HIV and Aids treatment centres standing empty.

People who rely on antiretrovirals are not visiting clinics out of fear of being outed under the new laws.

These laws not only criminalise being a part of the LGBTQ community, but also not reporting if you know a person who is.

In some cases, this law even threatens the death penalty.

It is the most draconian homophobic legislation on the planet.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist
Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM
Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Clearly people are very worried.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws




