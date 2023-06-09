Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist.
The recent homophobic laws introduced in Uganda have resulted in HIV and Aids treatment centres standing empty.
People who rely on antiretrovirals are not visiting clinics out of fear of being outed under the new laws.
These laws not only criminalise being a part of the LGBTQ community, but also not reporting if you know a person who is.
In some cases, this law even threatens the death penalty.
It is the most draconian homophobic legislation on the planet.Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist
Clearly people are very worried.Jean-Jacques Cornish, journalist
