



John Maytham speaks with Naser Turabi, Director of Cancer Intelligence at Cancer Research UK.

The Galleri test is a cancer test that had been developed in the United States and recently showed promise at trials in the United Kingdom.

According to Turabi this study found that the test had good results in ruling out cancers.

If you got a negative result off this test you were highly unlikely to have cancer. Naser Turabi, Director of Cancer Intelligence - Cancer Research UK

However, the test is still a work in progress.

Although it is really exciting and the technology is really interesting, we have got a little while before it could come into practice. Naser Turabi, Director of Cancer Intelligence - Cancer Research UK

Overall, it is definitely promising. Naser Turabi, Director of Cancer Intelligence - Cancer Research UK

© sorapol1150/123rf.com

He says the test works by detecting small bits of DNA in a person’s blood which had broken off of tumours.

He adds that when it comes to treatment of cancer early detection, which this will help with, and general healthy behaviours are so important to manage this disease.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials