Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France
Bongani Bingwa speaks with John Adderley, International correspondent
Four children between the ages of one and three were attacked by a man carrying a knife at a park in Annecy, France.
The man was from Syria and reportedly held refugee status in Sweden.
He had been in France since separating from his wife and three-year-old child.John Adderley, International Correspondent
According to Adderley, a French prosecutor says there does not appear to be a terrorist motive behind the attack.
The attacker was arrested and had been chased and detained by onlookers until the police arrived.
The children appear to be in stable condition after being treated in hospital.
One adult was also treated at the hospital who was attacked.
We do not know if that was one of the onlookers who went to confront the attacker.John Adderley, International Correspondent
It is just another example isn’t it if how the most idyllic peaceful setting… in the blink of an eye can turn into a scene of horror.John Adderley, International Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
More from World
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction
The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin.Read More
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report
Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform.Read More
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters
Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka.Read More
Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery
The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, will be undergoing intestinal surgery.Read More
Former UFO analyst says US illegally withholding information: 'We are not alone'
[WATCH] David Grusch says that they've retrieved 'dead pilots' on alien craft.Read More
NATO blames Russia for destroying dam (a war crime), flooding 80 Ukrainian towns
Russia and Ukraine blame each other for a burst dam explosion that's left 80 towns under water.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
[WATCH] After 20 years, 'Australia's worst female (child) serial killer' freed
New evidence suggests that Kathleen Folbigg did not kill her four children, instead, they may have passed away naturally.Read More
Prince Harry makes history as first royal to give court evidence in 133 years
[LISTEN] Adam Gilchrist reports on global news including Prince Harry giving evidence in court to 'reform journalism.'Read More