'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser
JOHANNESBURG - Friends and family of the late Eusebius McKaiser gathered in Makhanda on Saturday to pay their last respects.
The renowned broadcaster, author, and political analyst passed away last week Tuesday, at the age of 45.
Taking to the podium, his friend Oliver Dickson said McKaiser was incredibly compassionate.
"He cared at a deep level. Always available for those he cared for and for the things he cared for, meaningful things. Available for me in weak moments in my life."
Dickson said McKaiser's compassions lay outside of comfortability levels and he challenged his friends the same, as they would discuss, for example, concepts of period poverty even though they were men.
"We could talk about the complexities of life and things I couldn't always talk to people about because I was afraid... or I may be wrong about it but I knew his compassion would allow for me to be wrong but not feel like a failure.
"It's that which I will miss the most."
Dickson said they would work to continue the late broadcaster's legacy as a "generation of people who just care."
READ MORE:
- Former 702 presenter Eusebius Mckaiser passes away at 45
- Journalism fraternity in mourning following the passing of Eusebius Mckaiser
The funeral proceedings were live-streamed on YouTube.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser
