



JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of runners have made their way to KwaZulu-Natal ahead of Sunday's Comrades Marathon.

This year is a down-run and will start in Pietermaritzburg at 5:30 am with around 17,000 competitors expected to take part, including over 2,300 from abroad.

Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana who will most likely be flanked by his teammates including Onalenna Khonkobe who led last year's race until he ran out of steam 67 km in.

Edward Mothibi's also in with a shout, after finishing second last year, as well as Bongumusa Mthembu who's taken a different approach to his training this year, foregoing the Two Oceans Marathon race to give his body more time to recover ahead of the Comrades.

For the women's race, Gerda Steyn's a firm favourite. She didn't compete last year as she was preparing for the New York Marathon.

And many are predicting she will smash Frith van der Merwe's longstanding downhill run record set in 1989.

Another runner to be on the lookout for is last year's winner from Russia, Alexandra Morozova but there are worries she's overdone it in her prepping for the Comrades, having run numerous marathon races in the run-up to the ultimate human race.

Dominika Stelmach from Poland and South Africa's Adele Broodryk also have a good chance of crossing the line first.

This article first appeared on EWN : Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race