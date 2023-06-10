Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people. 10 June 2023 1:17 PM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects. 10 June 2023 9:46 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial. 9 June 2023 4:50 PM
Five great cars you can get for under R200K It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000. 9 June 2023 4:38 PM
Flavanol-rich foods are linked to better memory and heart health - study A recent study shows that people who eat a diet high in flavanol-rich foods may have better memory. 9 June 2023 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend. 9 June 2023 12:34 PM
View all Sport
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral. 8 June 2023 1:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

10 June 2023 11:04 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Childhood obesity
Energy drinks

These drinks have become popular due to their promise to boost energy levels.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr FundileNyati.

If one looks at one standard cup of coffee, it gives you about 100 milligrams of caffeine. When you compare that to a 350ml energy drink, it will normally have up to three times that amount.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

As the busyness of life continues to drain us, many are turning to energy drinks as it promises to boost energy levels.

These drinks are available almost everywhere and are very affordable.

Research shows that these drinks are becoming very popular amongst the youth, with even very young children consuming them.

But what impact do they have on the health of children?

Nyati says that the main ingredients in these drinks are very high levels of caffeine and sugar.

These drinks contain lots of caffeine and the problem with that is that caffeine is actually addictive. It increases the heart rate, blood pressure, it can also cause abnormal rhythms of the heart and insomnia. That is just the effects of caffeine on its own.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that energy drinks are worsening the childhood obesity problem in South Africa.

Nyati explains that in the United States, the body that represents pediatricians, have said that these drinks should never be given to kids, especially those under the age of 12.

At the moment in South Africa there is no real guidance to parents around these drinks.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




10 June 2023 11:04 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Childhood obesity
Energy drinks

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

Be more self-aware to avoid workplace burnout – practitioner

7 June 2023 1:45 PM

Cebile Xulu talks about overcoming workplace burnout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © dolgachov/123rf.com

1 in 9 men in SA have diabetes: Knowing how to identify the symptoms

7 June 2023 10:11 AM

As part of Men’s Health Month this June, Dr Elmo Pretorius talks about identifying diabetes symptoms in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

What happens when your valuables are stolen from the gym?

26 May 2023 12:05 PM

There have been cases where people have locked their valuables in a gym locker, and come back to find find their items had been taken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Practice good hand hygiene. Picture: Pixabay/Jeyaratnam Caniceus

5 simple tips to prevent cholera

25 May 2023 11:47 AM

Clean water and good hygiene are important in preventing cholera.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The story of Adrian Gore, the genius behind Discovery’s global success

25 May 2023 6:45 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Discovery’s founder and CEO Adrian Gore about building a business based on human values and not just monetary gain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/cottonbro studios

THIS is why you shouldn’t wrap your food in aluminium foil before cooking it

24 May 2023 10:22 AM

Research by Ghada Bassioni of Ain Shams University reveals that foil will leach into your meal and could be bad for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tvirbickis/123rf

Artificial sweeteners won’t help you lose weight – WHO

23 May 2023 12:54 PM

The health benefits (if any) of artificial sweeteners have been a long talked about controversy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: maxsheb/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why skipping meals doesn't = losing weight

23 May 2023 10:09 AM

Coach and digital creator, Nik Hox chats about fitness and a balanced eating style.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

[LISTEN] Why you need at least 30 more minutes of sleep during winter

17 May 2023 11:47 AM

Vanessa Ascencao - a Nutritional Consultant talks about why it’s important to adjust your sleep patterns seasonally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Supplied

Get a FREE blood pressure test for the 'silent killer', AKA, Hypertension in May

17 May 2023 10:34 AM

It's World Hypertension Day! Here's how you can be more aware of this 'silent killer', starting with a free blood pressure test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Sport

Should kids be drinking energy drinks?

Health & Fitness

Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race

Sport

EWN Highlights

Roland Garros: SA's Donald Ramphadi is a double's Grand Slam champion

10 June 2023 6:13 PM

EFF slams NPA over non-prosecution of KZN officials implicated in COVID fraud

10 June 2023 5:59 PM

Roland-Garros: Diede de Groot continues to dominate wheelchair tennis

10 June 2023 5:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA