Should kids be drinking energy drinks?
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr FundileNyati.
If one looks at one standard cup of coffee, it gives you about 100 milligrams of caffeine. When you compare that to a 350ml energy drink, it will normally have up to three times that amount.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
As the busyness of life continues to drain us, many are turning to energy drinks as it promises to boost energy levels.
These drinks are available almost everywhere and are very affordable.
Research shows that these drinks are becoming very popular amongst the youth, with even very young children consuming them.
But what impact do they have on the health of children?
Nyati says that the main ingredients in these drinks are very high levels of caffeine and sugar.
These drinks contain lots of caffeine and the problem with that is that caffeine is actually addictive. It increases the heart rate, blood pressure, it can also cause abnormal rhythms of the heart and insomnia. That is just the effects of caffeine on its own.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that energy drinks are worsening the childhood obesity problem in South Africa.
Nyati explains that in the United States, the body that represents pediatricians, have said that these drinks should never be given to kids, especially those under the age of 12.
At the moment in South Africa there is no real guidance to parents around these drinks.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
