702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

10 June 2023 12:03 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Clive Barker

Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passed away on Saturday.

COSAFA confirmed via a family statement that Barker died after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).

Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle and we are relieved he is now at peace" said the Barker family's statement.

Barker, 78, led South Africa to their only continental triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 1996, and also steered the side to a maiden World Cup appearance in France in 1998, and is fondly remembered by fans across the country, as has been evident by the tremendous support he received after falling ill.

"Clive will be remembered by South Africans for his role in helping to bring a nation together around the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, but for us, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be dearly missed."


This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away




