[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.

Mtshakazi has mostly praise for the new Sedan, saying the car performs brilliantly.

Manufactured in India, some of the features of the 1,6-litre non-turbo petrol engine vehicle include dual airbags, stability control and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Sedan is available in both manual and automatic.

The cost of this new addition to the VW family starts from R318,300.

For full vehicle specs, click here.

This is one Sedan that I think is actually up there with a car that you need to have. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

It's fuel-friendly, budget-friendly and space for days. More space than what SUVs are offering people right now. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

The only letdown is that it's not made in South Africa like its hatchback brother. Because it's made in India, it has this beige interior that unfortunately you can't get here. Why would you have a beige interior if you are doing e-hailing or you have a family? That means you have to spend more time at the valet. Kumbi Mtshakazi, Motoring Enthusiast

