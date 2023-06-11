Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents were woken up by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, locating the epicentre in Alberton.

The tremor is recorded to have occurred at 02:38 am.

It’s not known yet if the tremor was due to natural seismic activity or from mining activity.

🔴 BREAKING: ESTIMATED 4.5-MAGNITUDE TREMOR WITH EPICENTRE NEAR BOKSBURG, FELT ACROSS LARGE PARTS OF GAUTENG AT 02:38. ' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023

One social media user said it felt like being in a "moving train" while others reported their walls shaking, while a Boksburg resident said she "woke up to dust."

Videos of the tremor in places like Boksburg have also been shared on Twitter.

#Earthquake This was Benoni on the East Rand. pic.twitter.com/V6W30FbagO ' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2023

Serious earth tremor a few min ago felt like I was in a moving train . Lasted more than 20s. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/FVaDSds64K ' Dr Nkomo - Mbali 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MsMbalie80) June 11, 2023

…i’ve never been so scared in my entire life. that tremor shook me. #earthquake ' supernova (@MissKeratilwe) June 11, 2023

Living in Boksburg is such a nightmare. I still can’t believe this. I was shaken and woken up to dust. #tremor #boksburg #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hcc4Sh3UV0 ' S I S A N D A (@MissKoekie_) June 11, 2023

Yoooo, last night, I thought a moloi landed in my room the way that #earthquake rattled everything. It left me disoriented because such things rarely happen. If a small quake could scare one like that, I can just imagine how people feel when a big one hits. ' Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) June 11, 2023

How am I supposed to go back to sleep after that earth quake? It was so scary. ' zakkiyyah 🇵🇸 (@zakkiyyah11) June 11, 2023

