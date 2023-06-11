Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents were woken up by a powerful tremor in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, locating the epicentre in Alberton.
The tremor is recorded to have occurred at 02:38 am.
It’s not known yet if the tremor was due to natural seismic activity or from mining activity.
🔴 BREAKING: ESTIMATED 4.5-MAGNITUDE TREMOR WITH EPICENTRE NEAR BOKSBURG, FELT ACROSS LARGE PARTS OF GAUTENG AT 02:38.' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 11, 2023
🔔#Earthquake (#aardbewing) M4.8 occurred 12 km SE of #Johannesburg (South Africa) 7 min ago (local time 02:38:52). More info at:' EMSC (@LastQuake) June 11, 2023
📱https://t.co/LBaVNedgF9
🌐https://t.co/HJEPdMDXsn
🖥https://t.co/xGYcY9Y69T pic.twitter.com/xiLlKZ7A4b
One social media user said it felt like being in a "moving train" while others reported their walls shaking, while a Boksburg resident said she "woke up to dust."
Videos of the tremor in places like Boksburg have also been shared on Twitter.
#Earthquake This was Benoni on the East Rand. pic.twitter.com/V6W30FbagO' Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) June 11, 2023
Serious earth tremor a few min ago felt like I was in a moving train . Lasted more than 20s. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/FVaDSds64K' Dr Nkomo - Mbali 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MsMbalie80) June 11, 2023
…i’ve never been so scared in my entire life. that tremor shook me. #earthquake' supernova (@MissKeratilwe) June 11, 2023
Living in Boksburg is such a nightmare. I still can’t believe this. I was shaken and woken up to dust. #tremor #boksburg #earthquake pic.twitter.com/hcc4Sh3UV0' S I S A N D A (@MissKoekie_) June 11, 2023
Yoooo, last night, I thought a moloi landed in my room the way that #earthquake rattled everything. It left me disoriented because such things rarely happen. If a small quake could scare one like that, I can just imagine how people feel when a big one hits.' Christo 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ChristoThurston) June 11, 2023
How am I supposed to go back to sleep after that earth quake? It was so scary.' zakkiyyah 🇵🇸 (@zakkiyyah11) June 11, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep
More from Local
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent in a Thai prison with her mother, a convicted smuggler.Read More
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker
Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.Read More
All you need to know about food safety
An estimated 420 000 people die every year from eating contaminated food.Read More
BE ALERT! WhatsApp scams on the increase in SA
Scammers are said to be using social engineering tactics to con people.Read More
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week
Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.Read More
'He was incredibly compassionate': Oliver Dickson on Eusebius McKaiser
Friends and family of the late McKaiser gathered on Saturday in Makhanda to pay their last respects.Read More
Joburg Water says restoring supply to parts of the city 'will take time'
A power outage at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday affected Rand Water and Joburg Water's infrastructure, leaving some residents without water supply.Read More
Poor water quality is the latest of South Africa's national crises
On top of our ongoing electricity struggles, a water crisis is unfolding in South Africa.Read More
Stable supply and reduced demand sparks loadshedding relief
Curious about the sudden drop in the loadshedding levels? Eskom generation executive Eric Shunmagum has some answers.Read More