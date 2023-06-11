Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

11 June 2023 9:21 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Bafana coach
Clive Barker

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.
Clive Barker. Picture credit: clivebarkeracademy
Clive Barker. Picture credit: clivebarkeracademy

Clive Barker will be remembered as a man who delivered one of the greatest moments in South African football, after he led the country to win the 1996 African Cup of Nations in on home soil.

These are among the tributes to the much loved and respected Bafana coach, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.

He had been battling Lewy Body Dementia and was now "at peace", according to a family statement.

Barker is considered the country's most successful coach.

He steered the national team to its first Fifa World Cup appearance in France in 1998.

Barker will be remembered for his icon 'aeroplane' on the touchline when ever the team scored.

In an era when coaches focus on tactics, Clive Barker was a man manager. He wanted his players to show off his skills. When they were feeling low, he knew how to dig deep and encourage them to push them forward.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN's Sport anchor and reporter

Barker took over Bafana in 1994 when the national team was reinstated following a decades-long ban due to apartheid.

The team's emergence onto the national stage was hugely significant and Barker became a unifying figure.

He was a white coach taking over a majority black team with black male supporters. So for him to deliver that first piece of silverware so early into our democracy is a marker he will always be known for. As the years went by, he was also the first man to help us qualify for a Fifa World Cup. So he's really taken on a father figure role in South African football.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN's Sport anchor and reporter

Barker is well known for his unique coaching style and the ability to unlock the great potential in his players through empathy and trust.

People have a lot to say on the quality of players in the national team but he's chosen to be kinder to understand where these black players emerge from and the role they have in society. He's focused on the need to understand them as human beings and not just athletes.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN's Sport anchor and reporter

There were a lot of tributes from the likes of Lucas Radebe and Mark Fish who said this was a coach who cared about us as individuals, not just players.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN's Sport anchor and reporter

SAFA is expected to announce upcoming memorial events this week.

Scroll up for the conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker




