Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'





Felicia Goosen with Sara-Jayne in-studio Photo: Cape Talk

You'd be forgiven for thinking you were reading the script of a riveting Hollywood movie, but instead it's the real life story of a South African woman.

Unfathomable, poignant, moving and inspiring, Felicia Goosen tells her story in a new book called Prison Child.

Felicia is the daughter of Vanessa Goosen, a convicted heroin smuggler, who served a life sentence in Thailand.

In her first three years, life for Felicia was inside the walls of the notorious Lard Yao prison.

Due to prison rules, on her third birthday, Felicia had to leave her mother and everything she had known and return to South Africa.

There she would be raised by friends of her mother’s in a loving, caring and stable family.

But despite this, Felicia battled demons she could not understand and the legacy of being a ‘prison child’ would take root in a number of very destructive ways.

Today, in her own words, Felicia shared her story with Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

I've done a lot of work with healing. I wanted to write a book a while back, but I asked myself how it would end. At that time, I was still in pain. At the end, there should be hope and things should be okay. You should be able to live a life you deserve. Now I feel more whole. Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

Felicia's earliest memory of her time in Thailand came flooding back to her at the age of 19.

The visceral emotion of her memory led to a panic attack.

She says she was overwhelmed with a feeling of intense rejection and confusion, while at the same time seeing snippets of her mother in her head.

You've been with someone for so long and they're just not there anymore. You don't understand it and constantly anticipate you'll see them. But it never happens. Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

The impact of Felicia's trauma manifested as chronic illness and took a toll on her mental health during her university years.

On the surface, Felicia would think she could cope, but things would escalate when she had ulcers or her leg pain.

Depression and anxiety was not explained to me. I thought this was a death sentence. In my second year of varsity, I finally understood why I was suffering the way I was. I had no idea you could get different types of antidepressants, some might work and some might not. The medication I was on made me numb...I felt nauseous and blank for a whole year. I have no memories of that year. Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

Growing up, Felicia had a sense of normality and home with her adopted family.

She had asked her parents questions about her biological parents and some things were revealed to her.

But upon visiting her mother in Thailand at the age of 19, she realized the true extent of her narrative.

Felicia believes her mother is innocent and was a victim in the crime.

I have to believe her for her words. I could not imagine the suffering she has gone through. On my part it's about how I can heal and find restoration. Sometimes we focus on the negative things to try to figure out something we will never understand. So I took the approach to move forward. Felicia Goosen, Prison Child author

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child'