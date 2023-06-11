Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back!
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Encounters Festival Director, Mandisa Zitha.
Over the years there has been a rise in documentary making. There is clearly a much wider interest in the genre. I think people look to documentaries for entertainment, educational purposes and to be inspired.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
The Encounters South African International Documentary Festival is set to captivate audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 July 2023.
The festival, renowned for its celebration of thought-provoking and impactful documentaries, turns 25 this year.
Zitha says there will be a huge range of films from around the world on show.
For more information on the films that will be screened, click here.
We try and give the South African public a snapshot of what is happening in the documentary genre worldwide.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
We also provide a platform for emerging filmmakers and student films.Mandisa Zitha, Encounters Festival Director
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cru4tMuKSTj/
More from Lifestyle
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown
When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] 2023 Volkswagen Polo Sedan
This Sedan is up there with a car that you need to have, says motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi.Read More
[LISTEN] New blood test for cancer shows promise at clinical trials
A new blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer has shown promise in a major trial.Read More
Five great cars you can get for under R200K
It's not impossible to get a quality car for cheap. Here are some options that won't set you back more than R200 000.Read More
Flavanol-rich foods are linked to better memory and heart health - study
A recent study shows that people who eat a diet high in flavanol-rich foods may have better memory.Read More
[WATCH] Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread
Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has released a teary-eyed video showing her undergoing brain cancer treatment.Read More
How to apply for Sassa grant
Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.Read More
[WATCH]: What do you do when you come home from work?
After a long day at work, do you leave things hanging around or clean after yourself?Read More
[WATCH]: Yummy!! Taylor Swift swallows a bug during live performance
Strange things seem to be happening to Taylor Swift recently.Read More